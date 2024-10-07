Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $31,000 Investment in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $724,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,307.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $423.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $431.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

