Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 719,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after buying an additional 88,899 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $42.38 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $91.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $270.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $347.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.78 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 23,255 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $999,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,065. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 23,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $999,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,065. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 813,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,582,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,041,609. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Free Report)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.