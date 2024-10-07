13,751 Shares in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $69,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Taboola.com by 104.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 35.6% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Taboola.com

In other Taboola.com news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $106,877.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,930.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on TBLA

Taboola.com Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $953.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.29. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.