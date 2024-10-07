Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $35,000 Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 122.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 78.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EGBN opened at $23.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $703.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.09. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 71.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.