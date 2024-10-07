Truist Financial Corp Acquires 149,776 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,776 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,648,000 after acquiring an additional 317,837 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,971,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,057,000 after acquiring an additional 609,857 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,114,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,681,000 after acquiring an additional 293,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $36.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

