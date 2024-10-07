Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $26,000 in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,049,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 518,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 87,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after buying an additional 51,682 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 196.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 124,900.0% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 27,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $761,113.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,432.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $326,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,508.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 27,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $761,113.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,432.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $1,131,254. 30.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

BY stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $154.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

