Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PDM opened at $9.79 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.45). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Piedmont Office Realty Trust

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.