ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 44.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 16.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $12.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.61%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,041,067.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 51,703 shares of company stock worth $562,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point lifted their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

