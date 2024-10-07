Truist Financial Corp Sells 9,074 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

STIP opened at $100.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $101.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

