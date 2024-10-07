Truist Financial Corp Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,630 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in VICI Properties by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 92,230 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in VICI Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in VICI Properties by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,191,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,752,000 after buying an additional 1,009,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 88,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

VICI stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

