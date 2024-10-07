Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of THG stock opened at $149.03 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $150.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.96.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Hanover Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $180,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,906,908.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,623. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.