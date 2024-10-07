ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357,875 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,656 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after buying an additional 774,315 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,409,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,603,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

