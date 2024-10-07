Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,670 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

CP opened at $82.42 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

