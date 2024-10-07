Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $112.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

