Truist Financial Corp Has $7.44 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,386 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

NASDAQ FV opened at $58.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0199 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

