Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 424,174 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $70.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $99.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fox Advisors downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.