Truist Financial Corp Takes $7.04 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 299,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 3.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMQ opened at $23.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

