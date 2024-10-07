Truist Financial Corp Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 704.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Fair Isaac by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $529,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,775.25.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,913.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,780.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,501.97. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $811.99 and a 12 month high of $1,962.96.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

