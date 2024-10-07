Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after buying an additional 537,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,729,000 after buying an additional 249,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,135,000 after buying an additional 75,429 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $84.63 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

