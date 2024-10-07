Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3,207.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 911,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 884,218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 436,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 332,116 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,296.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 260,572 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 357,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 256,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 241,950 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAUG opened at $37.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $756.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

