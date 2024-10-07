Truist Financial Corp Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $2,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 158.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $4,522,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $178.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.68. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $180.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $196.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

Get Our Latest Report on TXRH

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.