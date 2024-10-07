Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

JKHY stock opened at $182.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $184.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.13.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

