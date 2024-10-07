Charles Pellerin Sells 17,800 Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) insider Charles Pellerin sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.51, for a total transaction of C$1,789,078.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Charles Pellerin sold 1,600 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.26, for a total value of C$160,416.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Charles Pellerin sold 5,300 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total value of C$530,000.00.

TerraVest Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE TVK opened at C$98.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.66. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$30.45 and a 12 month high of C$101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$91.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.87.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

TerraVest Industries ( TSE:TVK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$238.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.20 million. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4497283 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TVK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$95.00 price target on TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

