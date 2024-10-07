22,675 Shares in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Tompkins Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 253.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.29 million, a PE ratio of 127.70 and a beta of 0.69. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 519.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

