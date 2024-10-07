Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 13,314 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 34,138.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,606 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after buying an additional 1,033,794 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 786,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after buying an additional 597,458 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,475,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $90.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $91.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

