Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.13 Million Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in BioNTech by 7.2% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in BioNTech by 2.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 106.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BNTX opened at $122.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.36 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.40. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.15.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

