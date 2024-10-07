ProShare Advisors LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $5,195,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 86,104 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.84 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 766.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.