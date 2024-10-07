VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 7,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 882,827 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 176,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 94,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $653.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

