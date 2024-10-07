AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $136.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $119.34 and a 12 month high of $209.50.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 1.30% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

