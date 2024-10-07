Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of EDR opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.78.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,458,040.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,458,040.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,191. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $226,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
