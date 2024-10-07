Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EDR opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,458,040.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,458,040.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,191. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $226,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

