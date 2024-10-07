Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets began coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Navigator from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Navigator Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NVGS opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Navigator has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $129.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Navigator during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Navigator during the second quarter worth $48,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Navigator during the second quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 9.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the first quarter worth $252,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

