Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ISDR stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $40.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 19,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $191,320.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 705,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,697.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $40,152.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 709,264 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,416.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 19,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 705,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,697.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

