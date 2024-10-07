Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Down 0.9 %
ISDR stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $40.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
