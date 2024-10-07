Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Lee Enterprises Stock Down 2.0 %
Lee Enterprises stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.21. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.41). Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 112.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lee Enterprises will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lee Enterprises
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.