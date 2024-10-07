Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lee Enterprises Stock Down 2.0 %

Lee Enterprises stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.21. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.41). Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 112.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lee Enterprises will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lee Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.