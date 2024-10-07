Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.
NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $15.94 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.37.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter.
In other Friedman Industries news, Director Joe L. Williams purchased 3,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,771.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joe L. Williams bought 3,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,771.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Max Alan Reichenthal bought 2,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,654. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,365 shares of company stock worth $134,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
