CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp cut CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.55.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.52 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

