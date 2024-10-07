The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

