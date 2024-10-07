FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FDX. TD Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HSBC cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America cut FedEx from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.74.

FDX opened at $260.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,909.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,914 shares of company stock worth $3,978,338 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 34.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after acquiring an additional 578,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

