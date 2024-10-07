Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TUP opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.90. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 71,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 88,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

