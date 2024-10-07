Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.36%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

