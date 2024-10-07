StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.79 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.49). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 127.29% and a negative return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

