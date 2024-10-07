HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other HealthStream news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $267,041.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,960.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 82.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter worth $909,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSTM opened at $28.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $880.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

