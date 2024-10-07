Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

TXG opened at C$26.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.09. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$27.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.90.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.4501992 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

