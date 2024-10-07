Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Surmodics Stock Performance

Shares of SRDX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $547.87 million, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $42.44.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Surmodics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

