Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOPS opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.