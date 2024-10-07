PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCH. Bank of America raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,871.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,736,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,844,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,664,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,913,000 after buying an additional 212,121 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,227,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,346,000 after buying an additional 304,352 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 769,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after buying an additional 340,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 315.80%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

