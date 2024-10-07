Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.71.

SLNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $313,478.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,793.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $229,628.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,525.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $313,478.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,793.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 771,441 shares of company stock worth $37,178,033. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 671,728 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,763,000 after buying an additional 130,434 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,920,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 501,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 282,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLNO opened at $49.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of -1.45. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

