Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

GNK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

NYSE GNK opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 79,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 236.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 119.8% during the first quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also

