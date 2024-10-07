ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $23,326,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,667.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 282,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266,746 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,968,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 294,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 230,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 751,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 183,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.98. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 73.16, a current ratio of 73.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 103.55%. The business had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

