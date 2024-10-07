Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Triumph Group by 58.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 158,893 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,587,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 199.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 450,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 300,407 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 473.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGI. Bank of America downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE:TGI opened at $12.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

