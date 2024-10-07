Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Silgan were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2,838.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,714.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $51.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

